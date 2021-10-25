Army aviation troops conduct flight training

China Military Online) 15:28, October 25, 2021

Two helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army hover above the grassland during a flight training exercise aiming to hone the troops' combat capabilities on October 12, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

