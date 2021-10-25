First batch of airwomen chase dreams in PLA Ground Force

People's Daily Online) 14:27, October 25, 2021

Chen Tianchang and Han Jianing, who were among the first batch of airwomen trained by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force, were assigned to the PLA 77th Group Army after their graduation in June, getting closer to realizing their dreams of becoming qualified army pilots.

Chen dreamed of becoming an airwoman since she was young, while Han had the same dream after she learned the stories about the eighth batch of the PLA’s female air force pilots. They studied at the PLA Ground Force Aviation Institute for four years.

Now Chen and Han are taking basic classes to lay a solid foundation for further improving their technical skills and strengthening their psychological capacity, according to their pilot instructor Wang Jianglin.

Photo shows Han Jianing. (Photo courtesy of the 77th Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)