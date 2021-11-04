Home>>
Crew member guides fighter jet to take off
(China Military Online) 13:53, November 04, 2021
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command uses flag signals to guide a fighter jet before its taking-off for flight training on October 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wen Rui)
