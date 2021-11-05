Home>>
China, U.S. dialogue on climate change underway at COP26
(Xinhua) 08:18, November 05, 2021
GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States continue their dialogue and exchanges on tackling climate change here at the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
China is represented by Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, and Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP26 and vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the United States by John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate.
