Naval aviation brigade organizes 24-hour flight training

China Military Online) 14:13, November 16, 2021

Two fighter jets attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soar into the air as a KJ-500 early-warning plane taxies on the flightline during a recent round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning and Shentu Linhui)

