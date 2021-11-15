Military convoys maneuver for 72-hour field training

China Military Online) 10:23, November 15, 2021

Air-defense missile systems attached to a brigade of the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command are erected at a military shooting range during a 72-hour field training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Xing,Xu Li and Li Xiangdong)

