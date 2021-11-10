Sailors carry out escaping operations on submarine

China Military Online) 11:06, November 10, 2021

A sailor assigned to a naval base under the PLA Northern Theater Command crawls inside a torpedo tube during an evacuation drill in the training on danger prevention and lifesaving inside a submarine on October 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)

