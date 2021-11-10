Home>>
Sailors carry out escaping operations on submarine
(China Military Online) 11:06, November 10, 2021
A sailor assigned to a naval base under the PLA Northern Theater Command crawls inside a torpedo tube during an evacuation drill in the training on danger prevention and lifesaving inside a submarine on October 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Qing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Damage control drill conducted during integrated training exercise
- Anti-tank missile system fires during live-firing assessment in plateau area
- Crew member guides fighter jet to take off
- Frigate Yichang fires rocket depth charges
- Chinese PLA on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty: military spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.