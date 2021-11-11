Home>>
Combat aviation brigade stages flight training
(China Military Online) 13:19, November 11, 2021
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his J-10 fighter jet during a flight training exercise on October 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.