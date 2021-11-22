Languages

Monday, November 22, 2021

Attack helicopters hover at low altitude

(China Military Online) 15:17, November 22, 2021

Multi-type attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off successively for a 24-hour flight training exercise on November 14, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)


