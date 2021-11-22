Home>>
Attack helicopters hover at low altitude
(China Military Online) 15:17, November 22, 2021
Multi-type attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off successively for a 24-hour flight training exercise on November 14, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.