Attack helicopters hover at low altitude

China Military Online) 15:17, November 22, 2021

Multi-type attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off successively for a 24-hour flight training exercise on November 14, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yuchen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)