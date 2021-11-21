Marine corps' commandos in parachuting training at sea

China Military Online) 14:23, November 21, 2021

Commandos assigned to the Jiaolong Commando Unit under the PLA Navy's Marine Corps control their parachutes during a parachuting training in the designated sea area in late October, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lu Hongbo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)