Destroyer Taiyuan participates in maritime training
(China Military Online) 16:12, November 23, 2021
The guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan (Hull 131) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steams in waters of the East China Sea during a realistic combat training exercise in early November, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yaxun)
