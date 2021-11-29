Home>>
Naval aviation unit holds flight training
(China Military Online) 10:06, November 29, 2021
A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command gets ready to taxi out of its hangar for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)
