Naval aviation unit holds flight training

China Military Online) 10:06, November 29, 2021

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command gets ready to taxi out of its hangar for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 11, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Ningning)

