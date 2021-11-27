PLA Eastern Theater Command conducts patrol with combat readiness in Taiwan Straits as US congressional delegation visits island

Global Times) 10:03, November 27, 2021

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force formation conducts island patrols during training on April 26, 2018. The formation was made up of fighters, early warning and surveillance aircraft, and H-6K bombers, which took off from various military airfields. The formation flew over the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel, completing an island patrol, the subject of the training.Photo:Xinhua

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command has continued organizing naval and air forces to patrol with combat readiness in the Taiwan Straits, and such actions are necessary in response to the cross-Straits situation, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, said on Friday.

On the same day, a US congressional delegation is in the island of Taiwan for a visit, the second such delegation in November. The PLA Eastern Theater Command's action on Friday is apparently targeting the US' interference in the Taiwan question, analysts said. The PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted similar patrols in response to a group of US congressmen's visit to the island of Taiwan on November 9.

The island of Taiwan is part of China and to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred mission of the PLA. Forces of the PLA Eastern Theater Command would stay on high alert and take necessary measures to fight at any time against the interference of foreign forces and attempt of secessionists on the island of Taiwan, the spokesperson said.

The US and secessionists on the island of Taiwan have continued provocations. After the virtual summit between presidents of China and the US in which US President Joe Biden stressed the US does not support Taiwan secessionism, the US once again sent a congressional delegation to the island of Taiwan on Friday for a visit, the second such delegation in November.

