Swans bring renewed vitality to Bosten Lake in NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:26, December 02, 2021
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
Swans were captured on camera playing and scavenging for food at Bosten Lake in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bringing much vitality to the area.
Bosten Lake is the largest inland freshwater lake in China. It is one of the major habitats for wild birds and a stopover for migratory birds. In recent years, the ecological environment surrounding the lake has greatly improved, attracting various kinds of migratory birds to come for a stayover during in winter.
