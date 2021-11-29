Second-class state protected animal Tianshan wapiti seen in grassland in northern Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 14:57, November 29, 2021

A herd of wandering Tianshan wapiti (Cervus elaphus songaricus) roam about in the Jiangbulati Grassland in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Ye Fei)

The Tianshan wapiti is a second-class state protected animal in China. In recent years, Changji has been ramping up efforts to protect its local ecological environment, with a number of wild animals such as the Tianshan wapiti, wild boars, bears and wolves having been frequently seen in the locality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)