Second-class state protected animal Tianshan wapiti seen in grassland in northern Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:57, November 29, 2021
|A herd of wandering Tianshan wapiti (Cervus elaphus songaricus) roam about in the Jiangbulati Grassland in Changji city, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Ye Fei)
The Tianshan wapiti is a second-class state protected animal in China. In recent years, Changji has been ramping up efforts to protect its local ecological environment, with a number of wild animals such as the Tianshan wapiti, wild boars, bears and wolves having been frequently seen in the locality.
Photos
