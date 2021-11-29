Vocational training helps boost rural vitalization in Xinjiang: residents

November 29, 2021

URUMQI, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Faculties and students of vocational training institutes in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said Sunday that the region promotes vocational training for rural employment and entrepreneurship to boost rural vitalization.

They denounced the allegations of so-called "human rights violations" and "forced labor" in the region as groundless and malicious slander by Western anti-China forces.

Alimire Ahmat teaches modern pastry-making skills at a vocational college in Aksu Prefecture. She is one of the faculties who shared their stories at a press conference held in the regional capital Urumqi.

Alimire Ahmat said that students' textbooks and training supplies are free, and parents have expressed the hope that their children could learn multiple skills at the college.

She said many of her students are working at their hometowns after graduation, and some have started their own businesses, which gives her a lot of pride.

Kamilijan Maimaitituxun, a vocational trainer in Hotan Prefecture, said Hotan holds a vocational skills competition every year. Participants have increased from about 120 to more than 300 this year, with categories growing from seven to 12.

After students master skills through the training, they can find a job and increase the income of their whole family, he said.

Kamilijan Maimaitituxun said he was born and raised in Hotan and witnessed the changes in his hometown in recent years. He stressed only the people in Xinjiang have the right to say whether life in Xinjiang is good or not.

Xinjiang has guaranteed workers' legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law regarding employment equity, social insurance, and occupational safety, among others, said Hayrat, the host of Sunday's press conference.

Western anti-China forces, out of ideological bias, ignore Xinjiang's tremendous efforts in safeguarding human rights. He said "this is nothing but a double standard on human rights, and their sinister intentions to smear Xinjiang will never succeed."

