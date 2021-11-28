Xinjiang cotton industry representatives refute "forced labor" fallacies
URUMQI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from the cotton industry in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region denounced accusations of "forced labor" in the region at a press conference held on Saturday.
They refuted the fallacies with detailed data, information on the industry, and their own experiences.
Private enterprises in Xinjiang have established a sound mechanism for building harmonious labor relations and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of workers, said Nurali Yunus, an inspector of the Federation of Industry and Commerce (Chamber of Commerce) of Xinjiang.
Nurali Yunus said there is no "forced labor" or disrespect of ethnic groups' customs and religious beliefs in the region.
Peng Changming, vice president of Xinjiang Cotton Association, said Xinjiang's cotton textile industry provided jobs for nearly 1 million locals.
