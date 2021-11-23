Home>>
Kazakh boy in Xinjiang strives to achieve his boxing dream
(People's Daily Online) 16:32, November 23, 2021
Aybol is a boxer from Altay, situated in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He is currently training regularly with a local school's boxing team. Aybol wants to become a successful boxer just like his idol Baishanbo Nasiyiwula, a world-renowned boxer who previously won the World Champion Gold Belt.
For Aybol, the outpouring of support he has received from his family has greatly motivated him to unswervingly continue pursuing his dream day in, day out.
