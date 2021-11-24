Aksu, Xinjiang: A masterpiece of nature with fusion of cultures

Aksu, located in southwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is often regarded as an emerald on the edge of Taklamakan Desert for its preservation of plants.

The masterpiece of nature boasts of the longest inland river in China ——the Tarim River. The gift from nature makes it the hometown of fruits and a land flowing with milk and honey.

With 3.09 million people of different ethnic groups, Aksu features a fusion of eastern and western cultures.

