Seasonal livestock migration begins in Zhaosu, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:10, November 24, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

More than 180,000 livestock animals were herded to snow-free winter pastures at the Aheyazi Grand Canyon in Zhaosu county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In the past, nomads used to migrate with all of their belongings carried by horses. Nowadays, as people's living standards have improved markedly, more and more nomads are choosing to transport large luggage items by vehicle to their destinations in advance so that they only need to carry necessities such as food and yurt kits during their seasonal journey.

