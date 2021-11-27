Foreign business representatives refute lies about Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:28, November 27, 2021

Aerial photo shows a farmer driving a tractor to transport cotton in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

URUMQI, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is now thriving and all ethnic groups there live in harmony, foreign business representatives said at a video conference on Friday, adding that some Western countries should face up to Xinjiang's achievements instead of creating lies.

Adnan Akfirat, president of the Turkish-Chinese Business Development and Friendship Association, visited Xinjiang dozens of times. "In September this year, I went to Hotan City for the second time in 10 years," he said. "I was stunned by the change."

"That old, run-down city was gone and a modern and clean Hotan has been built, which is developed but has preserved its historical authenticity," said Akfirat.

"The welfare and happiness of the people was observable to the naked eyes," he added.

Victor Cadena, vice president of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in China, was also keen to share his positive impressions of the region.

"With the knowledge of facts seen by my own eyes, I can say sincerely that Xinjiang is a land of prosperity," he said. "It is a land where people enjoy their rights, and with the rule of law."

Pierre Mirochnikoff, chairman of the Asia Silk Road Group, also attended the event.

"Nowhere did we feel any targeted oppression of Uygur or Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Muslim citizens of all ages, men, women and children, live freely," said Mirochnikoff.

"I sincerely believe that the work done to eradicate religious extremism is bearing fruit," he said, adding that the facts are there for all to see, "and facts speak louder than anything else."

According to Mirochnikoff, of all the slanderous campaigns against Xinjiang, the worst is the hypocrisy of many politicians in the West who criticize and sanction local figures but really know nothing about them.

Commenting on China's response to extremism and terrorism, he said that leaders in the West should be inspired by this example, instead of criticizing the path chosen by China.

