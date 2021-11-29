Herders move livestock to winter pastures in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:55, November 29, 2021

A herder drives his livestock by the Sayram Lake as they head for a winter pasture in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2021. Local herders in Huocheng County are moving their livestock to winter pastures as the weather gets colder. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)