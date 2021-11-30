We Are China

Danxia landform in NW China's Gansu reopens after temporary closure

Ecns.cn) 10:22, November 30, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2021 shows the Danxia National Geological Park after snowfall, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yanmin)

The scenic spot resumed opening on Monday after temporary closure for COVID-19 control.

