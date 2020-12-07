“The Beauty of China” silk scarf photo exhibition showcased at Photo Beijing 2020

On Dec. 7, the silk scarf photo exhibition by photographer Zhao Jianwei themed “The Beauty of China” opened at China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China.

The one-week event features photography works by Zhao Jianwei, on the view of the Danxia landform at Zhangye Geopark in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, printed on silk scarves.

Zhang hopes that the exhibition will help more people understand the beauty of the Danxia landform in Zhangye, in order to promote the tourism industry of the city.

The exhibition will be open until December 13.