Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

“The Beauty of China” silk scarf photo exhibition showcased at Photo Beijing 2020

(People's Daily Online)    17:03, December 07, 2020
“The Beauty of China” silk scarf photo exhibition showcased at Photo Beijing 2020
“The Beauty of China” silk scarf photo exhibition, by photographer Zhao Jianwei, displays the view of the Danxia landform at Zhangye Geopark in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

On Dec. 7, the silk scarf photo exhibition by photographer Zhao Jianwei themed “The Beauty of China” opened at China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China.

The one-week event features photography works by Zhao Jianwei, on the view of the Danxia landform at Zhangye Geopark in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, printed on silk scarves.

Zhang hopes that the exhibition will help more people understand the beauty of the Danxia landform in Zhangye, in order to promote the tourism industry of the city.

The exhibition will be open until December 13. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York