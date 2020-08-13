“Beautiful Homeland - China and South Asian Countries Photographic Exhibition” opens online. The exhibition, co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and People’s Government of Yunnan Province, is part of the series of the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum held at the ARTVR Digital Gallery from August to December 2020.

Lin Songtian, president of CPAFFC, presented his congratulations in his opening remarks, saying that China and South Asian countries are close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers and a lasting bond of friendship for generations.

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, it has never been clearer that humanity is a community with a shared future. Solidarity is the most powerful weapon against the virus. All countries should rise above differences in geography, race, history, culture, value and social system, and work together to promote dialogue, mutual learning, understanding and friendship between the peoples, making a new and greater contribution to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region, Lin said.

He hopes that the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum will send enjoyable beauty and warm wishes to the people of South Asia, boosting their confidence in jointly fighting against the pandemic.

In the exhibition, 111 works by 85 photographers showcase the natural scenery, cultural landscape, lifestyles and customs of different parts of the region, and together make a big picture of the vivid civilization of South Asia. These photos also deliver best wishes for closer people-to-people exchanges, promoting regional peace, stability and co-building of a shared community.

Established in 2008, the China-South Asia International Cultural Forum aims to create a platform for cultural dialogues and exchanges between China and South Asian countries. With the goal to promote inter-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning among Asian countries, the forum advocates the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance in the battle against the pandemic.

Following this photography exhibition, under the framework of the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum, a series of activities will launch this year through various forms of short videos, online exhibitions and video conferences.