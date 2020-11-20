Cultural exhibition featuring NW China attracts Australians

SYDNEY, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring cultural heritages from Northwest China's Shaanxi Province was launched in Sydney on Thursday evening.

With shadow puppets, colorful clay sculptures, vivid embroideries and traditional Lunar New Year paintings, the exhibition featured a theme of the ox, one of the 12 Chinese zodiacs, and showcased more than 100 unique items of intangible cultural heritage works from Shaanxi Province.

"This exhibition aims to bring the charms of Shaanxi, and its refined workmanship to the Australian public. To welcome the arrival of 2021, the Year of the Ox, some traditional Shaanxi artworks were made in the form of oxen," Director of the Sydney Chinese Cultural Center Xiao Xiayong said at the opening ceremony.

"We hosted a series of wonderful events with Shaanxi Province this year. I believe these activities could provide the visitors with an unforgettable experience of Shaanxi culture, and enhance the friendship between the Chinese and Australian people."

Besides the exhibits, visitors also enjoyed wonderful performances of the Qin opera and folk songs from northern part of Shaanxi, as well as some traditional Shaanxi cuisine such as marinated meat in baked buns and cold noodles.

President of Australia-China Friendship Society NSW branch Margaret Kelly told Xinhua she enjoyed the exhibition very much.

"All the exhibits were just amazing. The teapot with a hole in the bottom and the puppets were so interesting, and the huge embroidery hanging upon the wall was so beautiful," she said.

Kelly said cultural events like this could enable the Australian public to know more about China and promote friendship and understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

This exhibition, jointly hosted by China Cultural Centre in Sydney and Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, will last to Jan. 8, 2021.