Belt and Road-themed art exhibition held in east China

(Xinhua)    08:39, September 14, 2020

HANGZHOU, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road (B&R) International Art Project Exhibition opened Saturday at the Zhejiang Art Museum in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

The exhibition, which will last until Sept. 25, is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and hosted by China National Academy of Painting, with over 80 works featuring landscapes and culture of the B&R countries.

The exhibition in Hangzhou is part of a touring exhibition, which will display 197 works by 188 artists from the B&R countries, including traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, prints and sculptures.

The Belt and Road International Art Project, which started in 2015, is meant to promote exchanges and cooperation of artists among the B&R countries and represent history of the ancient Silk Road.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

