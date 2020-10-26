Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 26, 2020
Exhibition opens to mark 75th anniversary of Taiwan recovery from Japanese occupation

(Xinhua)    10:10, October 26, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of China's recovery of sovereignty over Taiwan from 50-year Japanese occupation opened at the National Museum of China on Sunday.

The opening ceremony in Beijing was attended by over 100 people from all walks of life on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The exhibition, divided into six sections, showcases over 160 pieces and sets of cultural relics, along with copies of over 50 important documents.

The exhibition aims to help compatriots on both sides of the Strait to remember history and inspire them to work together to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, said Wang Chunfa, curator of the museum.

An online version will be launched after the conclusion of the two-month exhibition for more people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to see.

