Exhibition on renowned Chinese artist opens at National Museum

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing more than 110 items related to Zhang Shuqi, a Chinese artist born in 1900, has opened at the National Museum of China. The artist was famous for his bird-and-flower paintings.

With the theme "Sparse Shadows and Faint Fragrances," the exhibition has been organized to commemorate his 120th birth anniversary.

To chronicle the artist's life and artistic achievements, the exhibition displays several works including Zhang's paintings collected by the national museum as well as other art museums including the Pujiang Art Museum.

Born in Pujiang, east China's Zhejiang Province, Zhang dedicated his life to creating and studying bird-and-flower painting, and was known as one of the "Three Masters of Jinling" together with Xu Beihong and Liu Zigu.