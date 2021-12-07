Home>>
Medical ship in maritime training
(China Military Online) 16:58, December 07, 2021
The medical ship (Hull 861) attached to a service ship group with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams in an undisclosed sea area on November 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
