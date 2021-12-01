Flight training course after heavy snowfall

December 01, 2021

A pilot cadet assigned to the PLA Naval Aviation University guides his fighter jet on the snow-covered runway and prepares to take off for a flight training course on November 9, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

