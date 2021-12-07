Mideast in Pictures: Christmas decorations light up downtown Beirut

Xinhua) 08:32, December 07, 2021

Christmas decorations are seen in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Dec. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese go to the streets on Monday to see the Christmas installations and decorations that light up downtown Beirut, Lebanon's capital city, ahead of the holiday season.

An increase in the daily number of COVID-19 infections was registered, as the country implements new travel rules that aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

All passengers arriving in Lebanon except for children and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) members must take a PCR test upon arrival in Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, according to the rules.

