Christmas tree lit up in Bethlehem

Xinhua) 13:53, December 05, 2021

Fireworks explode in the sky during the lighting ceremony of the main Christmas tree at the Manger Square in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

A vendor sells balloons during the lighting ceremony of the main Christmas tree at the Manger Square in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

A visitor uses a mobile phone to take photos during the lighting ceremony of the main Christmas tree at the Manger Square in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo during the lighting ceremony of the main Christmas tree at the Manger Square in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Luay Sababa/Xinhua)

