2021 Jingle Bells 5K &10K races held in Hamilton, Canada

Xinhua) 10:54, November 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2021 shows a participant dressed as Santa Claus taking part in the 2021 Jingle Bells 5K &10K races in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. As a traditional event to collect fresh food donations, this in-person holiday themed race returned to Hamilton with 500 runners on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

