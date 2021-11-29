Home>>
2021 Jingle Bells 5K &10K races held in Hamilton, Canada
(Xinhua) 10:54, November 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2021 shows a participant dressed as Santa Claus taking part in the 2021 Jingle Bells 5K &10K races in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. As a traditional event to collect fresh food donations, this in-person holiday themed race returned to Hamilton with 500 runners on Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
