Giant Christmas decorations lit up in Hong Kong Harbour City

Ecns.cn) 10:43, November 18, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows Christmas decorations in Harbour City, Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

With the theme of "Christmas Terminal," the Ocean Terminal Forecourt was placed with Christmas decorations, inviting people to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere. This year's Christmas installation returned to the pre-COVID-19 scale.

