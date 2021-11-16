Home>>
HKO's observing station: world's first accredited centennial upper air observing station
(Ecns.cn) 13:55, November 16, 2021
This photo shows the Hong Kong Observatory. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The upper air observing station of the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) became the world's first centennial upper air observing station accredited by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in June 2021.
The upper air observing station of the HKO is located at King's Park. In 2017, the surface observing station at the HKO Headquarters was also accredited by the WMO as one of the first batch of centennial observing stations.
