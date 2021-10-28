German ice cream manufacturer sets up regional headquarters in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:59, October 28, 2021

HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- German-based ice-cream manufacturer Martosca announced Wednesday that it had opened its regional headquarters in Hong Kong, leveraging Hong Kong's strategic location to bring its organic premium ice cream and fruit sorbet brands to the region.

"We have already secured three Hong Kong retailers to launch our dairy and fruit sorbet products both online and offline. We also target to launch two new product ranges next year to further develop our product portfolio in the city. Hong Kong will be our perfect launchpad to introduce our brands in the region," according to the company's Director of Sales Asia Pacific Oliver Matthees.

"Hong Kong is not only the business center of Asia Pacific markets but also an international hub with favorable conditions to set up a company. It is easy, efficient, and transparent to do business here. Our Hong Kong regional headquarters is fully responsible for our expansion in the Asia Pacific and will manage sales, logistics, daily operations, and coordination with our Germany headquarters and our Thailand branch office," he added.

Martosca produces organic ice cream in dairy as well as fruit sorbets in vegan, that are certified as Demeter, which is one of the strictest standards for organic agriculture worldwide. Its products are not only popular in Germany and other European markets, but also are getting a very good response from Hong Kong retailers, Matthees said.

Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion Charles Ng said, "We are happy to see that Martosca has chosen Hong Kong as its regional base to introduce its brands to the region. The city's free port status, easy customs procedures and well-established logistics and transportation network make it an ideal place for Martosca to operate and manage its business in the region."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)