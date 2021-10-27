Hong Kong Palace Museum scheduled to open in July next year

Ecns.cn) 13:36, October 27, 2021

Photo taken on Oct.26, 2021 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

The Hong Kong Palace Museum will open in July 2022 as scheduled, the director of the museum said on Tuesday. Some 800 cultural relics from the Palace Museum in Beijing will be on display at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which covers a total area of 44,000 square meters.

