Palace Museum hosts forum on civilization exchanges, mutual learning

Xinhua) 15:39, October 14, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Taihe Forum on civilization exchanges and mutual learning from the perspective of archaeology concluded at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

Archaeologists from various countries and experts from international organizations attended the event, the fifth of its kind.

Addressing the forum, Hu Bing, deputy head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, noted that China has carried out 36 joint archaeological projects, involving 21 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and America.

He also said that cooperative partnerships have been established between China and over 30 foreign research institutions, museums, universities and foundations.

The event also featured sub-forums to discuss topics such as cultural exchanges reflected by images, buildings, historical relics and archaeological discoveries.

