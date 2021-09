Exhibition themed on Dunhuang culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:39, September 18, 2021

People visit an exhibition themed on Dunhuang culture at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)