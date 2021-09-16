Home>>
Highlights of Beijing Fashion Week
(Xinhua) 09:43, September 16, 2021
A model presents a creation designed by Zhang Yichao during the Beijing Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2021. The 12-day event kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2021 Taihe Civilizations Forum concludes with focus on “Scientific Culture” and “Common Values”
- 2021 World Robot Conference held in Beijing
- Beijing speeds up building of digital trade demonstration zone
- International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs inaugurated in Beijing
- Beijing International Book Fair attracts exhibitors from 105 countries, regions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.