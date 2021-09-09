International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs inaugurated in Beijing

September 09, 2021

Researchers work at the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2021. The International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs was inaugurated in Beijing on Sept. 6 to support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

