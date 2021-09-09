Home>>
International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs inaugurated in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:19, September 09, 2021
Researchers work at the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2021. The International Research Center of Big Data for SDGs was inaugurated in Beijing on Sept. 6 to support the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.