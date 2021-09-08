Former senior Beijing political advisor stands trial

Xinhua, September 08, 2021

TIANJIN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- A former senior Beijing political advisor stood trial for taking bribes at the No.2 Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Tuesday.

Li Wei, the former vice chairperson of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 32.96 million yuan (about 5.11 million U.S. dollars).

Li allegedly took advantage of his position to help some organizations and individuals in real estate development and coal transactions between 2001 and 2019, when he successively held different posts.

The prosecutors, the defendant, and his lawyers cross-examined evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including legislators, political advisors, the press, and the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

