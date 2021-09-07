Belt and Road seminar held in Beijing

Xinhua) 17:07, September 07, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- A seminar focusing on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held in Beijing Tuesday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the BRI's inception.

The seminar, hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), gathered about 60 experts, scholars and representatives from government departments, academic bodies and business sectors from home and abroad.

The attendants discussed the achievements of the BRI over the past years, as well as new measures to facilitate its development under the new situation.

When addressing the seminar, CASS's president Xie Fuzhan called on social science researchers to sum up experience from practice and offer theoretical guidance for the high-quality Belt and Road development.

The seminar also unveiled the latest Chinese version of The Handbook of the Belt and Road. Published by the China Social Sciences Press, the handbook gives a comprehensive introduction of the BRI's history, theories, principles and mechanisms.

