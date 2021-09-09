Beijing International Book Fair attracts exhibitors from 105 countries, regions

Xinhua) 09:49, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 28th Beijing International Book Fair will be held from Sept. 14 to 18, attracting exhibitors from 105 countries and regions as of Wednesday, according to the organizer.

Fifty-seven participating countries and regions are part of the Belt and Road Initiative, said the organizer, adding that roughly 300,000 types of books will be showcased at the book fair.

With Pakistan as the Country of Honor, this year's event will become the first major international book fair held online and offline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is co-hosted by the National Press and Publication Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Beijing municipal government, the Publishers Association of China and China Writers Association.

The 19th Beijing International Book Festival will be held at the same time.

