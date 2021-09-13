2021 World Robot Conference held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:00, September 13, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2021 shows an intelligent delivery robot displayed at the World Robot Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The 2021 World Robot Conference is held in Beijing from Sept. 10 to 13. More than 110 enterprises and scientific research institutions brought over 500 products to the exhibition. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

