The World Robot Conference 2021 kicks off in Beijing
(CGTN) 13:52, September 11, 2021
The World Robot Conference 2021 kicked off in Beijing’s E-Town on Friday, with more than 500 products on display. Robots of all kinds offered services like information inquiry, disinfection, and food delivery.
Dog and human-shaped robots could be seen, coming equipped with cameras, radar sensors and skills like stairs-climbing, chess and piano playing, and the ability to write and draw pictures.
One humanoid robot even had the likeness of Albert Einstein!
