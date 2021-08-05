China's first building assembling robot rolls off production line
A train of the Guangzhou Metro Line 18 is under hot-running test in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's first robot for assembling building components rolled off the production line in east China's Jiangsu Province, Science and Technology Daily reported Wednesday.
Developed by China Railway Science &Industry Group Co., Ltd and China Railway Construction Engineering Group, the robot is planned to be used for the construction of a metro line in Guangzhou.
Equipped with 72 sensors and 50 cameras, the robot is 80 meters long, with a weight of 460 tonnes and an effective span of 69 meters. It can install beams weighing up to 120 tonnes.
A total of eight independently movable legs consisting of 32 tires allow the robot to walk more flexibly and cross obstacles.
Adopting Beidou positioning technology, the robot has a measurement accuracy of 10 millimeters, and has applied for two national invention patents, said one of the researchers.
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s robotics industry sees rapid development
- Young scientist defies tough natural conditions, devotes himself to robotics research
- China's industrial robot production surges in October
- Alibaba deploys autonomous logistics robots for ‘Double 11’ package delivery
- RoboMaster 2020 Youth Tournament kicks off in Macao
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.