RoboMaster 2020 Youth Tournament kicks off in Macao

(Xinhua)    10:49, October 22, 2020

A contestant takes part in the RoboMaster 2020 Youth Tournament in Macao, south China on Oct. 21, 2020. A total of 18 teams from 10 middle schools participated in the robotics competition here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

