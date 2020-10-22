RoboMaster 2020 Youth Tournament kicks off in Macao

A contestant takes part in the RoboMaster 2020 Youth Tournament in Macao, south China on Oct. 21, 2020. A total of 18 teams from 10 middle schools participated in the robotics competition here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
