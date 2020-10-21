Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's major achievements in quantum science and technology

(Xinhua)    11:46, October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's scientific and technological workers have made great efforts to catch up in quantum science and technology and made a number of significant innovations with international influence.

The following are some key facts about the country's achievements in quantum science and technology:

-- In 2013, Chinese scientists reported the first experimental observation of the quantum anomalous Hall effect, making a breakthrough in the field of condensed matter physics.

-- On Aug. 16, 2016, China launched the world's first quantum satellite -- Quantum Experiments at Space Scale (QUESS) -- nicknamed "Micius" after an ancient Chinese philosopher.

-- In May 2017, Chinese scientists built the world's first quantum computing machine that goes beyond the early classical computers, paving the way to the ultimate realization of quantum computing beating classical computers.

-- With the QUESS, in June 2017 Chinese scientists realized the satellite-based distribution of entangled photon pairs over a record distance of more than 1,200 km, a major breakthrough that could be used to deliver secure messages.

-- In September 2017, a 2,000-km quantum communication line was opened between Beijing and Shanghai. Connected to the QUESS, it was the world's first trunk line for secure quantum telecommunications.

-- A team of Chinese researchers announced in March 2020 that they had demonstrated a secure key distribution that breaks the absolute key-rate limit of quantum key distribution over a 509-km-long ultralow loss optical fiber, setting a new world record.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York